By almost every standard in every nation around the world, Michelle Obama has lived a charmed life. She lived with her mother and two daughters in the White House for 8 years after her husband was elected President of the United States in a majority White country—not once, but twice. She earned a degree in Sociology at Princeton University, with a 5.8% acceptance rate, in other words, 94.2% of students who apply DON’T get accepted, and a law degree from Harvard Law School with a 15.6% acceptance rate. Since leaving the White House, the Obama’s have purchased two mansions, one in a posh Washington D.C. neighborhood and another home on Martha’s Vineyard with a price tag of nearly $15 million.

Newsweek – After completing their two terms as president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama have signed up for some pretty lucrative projects.

The first, announced in February 2017, was a joint deal worth an estimated $65 million to publish their memoirs. Michelle Obama’s Becoming was released last November and became an instant best-seller; Barack Obama’s was reportedly due for release this fall but has been pushed back to 2020.

The Obama’s also struck a lucrative deal with Netflix in May 2018, launching their own production company, Higher Ground, to both produce their own shows and acquire and distribute existing content. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and there are no concrete estimates about the ballpark figure either. All that was revealed at the time is that it is a multi-year agreement.

Although we can’t confirm it, it has been rumored that the Obama’s Netflix deal is worth an estimated $150 million.

Here we are, almost four years after leaving the White House, living a life that most Americans can only dream of, and Michelle Obama is still whining to anyone who will listen to her about the pain she suffers as a result of racism in America.

From the Daily Mail – Michelle Obama has said that, to many white people, black people ‘don’t exist’ — while citing a story about a time a white woman cut her and her daughters in line when she was incognito.

The 56-year-old uploaded episode five of ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’ on Spotify on August 26, and while chatting with her friends Kelly Dibble, Denielle Pemberton-Heard, and Dr. Sharon Malone, she highlighted a troubling reality for black people in America.

‘What the white community doesn’t understand about being a person of color in this nation is that there are daily slights, in our workplaces where people talk over you, or people don’t even see you,’ she said.

She provided several examples of those daily slights, showing that even the First Lady has been dismissed and ignored — while living in Washington, D.C. in the White House.

She recalled how several years ago, she, her daughters Sasha and Malia, and her podcast guest Pemberton-Heard went out for ice cream together once after a soccer game while Obama was still President — and a white woman cut right in front of them in line.

‘We were stopping to get ice cream, and I had told the Secret Service to stand back because we were trying to be normal, trying to go in. It was Häagen-Dazs, wasn’t it?’

‘There was a line, and… when I’m just a black woman, I notice that white people don’t even see me. They’re not even looking at me.

‘So I’m standing there with two little black girls, another black female adult, they’re in soccer uniforms. And a white woman cuts right in front of us to order. Like, she didn’t even see us.

‘And the girl behind the counter almost took her order. And I had to stand up, because I know [Pemberton-Heard] was like, “Well, I’m not gonna cause a scene with Michelle Obama.”

‘So I stepped up and I said, “Excuse me?” I was like, “You don’t see us four people standing right here, you just jumped in line?”

The woman who cut didn’t even apologize, and ‘never looked me in my eye.’

‘She didn’t know it was me. All she saw was a black person or a group of black people, or maybe she didn’t even see that, because we were that invisible,’ she said.

‘I can tell you a number of stories like that, when I’ve been completely incognito, during the eight years in the White House, walking the dogs on the canal, people will come up and pet my dogs, but will not look me in the eye,’ she said.

‘They don’t know it’s me.

‘What white folks don’t understand is, like, that is so telling of how white America views people who are not like them. You know, we don’t exist. And when we do exist, we exist as a threat. And that — that’s exhausting.

‘We talk about racism all the time. There’s a level of pain, frustration, just fatigue with being black in America,’ Obama said.

When one of her friends says that she finds that ‘people don’t believe’ black people when they talk about the threats they face — and accuse them of ‘being overly sensitive’ — Obama chimed in: ‘You mean white people. Our white friends, our white colleagues. People who don’t experience this in their lives.’

From community organizer to multi-millionaire—it’s the incredible story of a far-left community agitator and his bitter, race-obsessed wife, who together, duped Americans into believing they actually cared about their well-being.

The media, for the most part, have ignored the jet-setting lifestyle of the Obama’s since they left the White House as multi-millionaires, while instead focusing on negative stories about self-made billionaire businessman, President Donald J. Trump. In 2016, Donald J. Trump, walked away from his successful business with his children to put America back together, after his predecessor, Barack Obama, spent eight years gutting our military, placing a target on the backs of law enforcement, and dividing Americans by race. Somehow, the media has managed to make Americans believe Barack and Michelle Obama earned their fortune, while one of the hardest working men in America simply fell into his fortune.

Thanks to their eight years at the White House, the Obama’s, who did very little for anyone, most especially for minorities, are now living a life that less than 1% of America will ever experience.

Michelle Obama, however, is the first to tell you how much she’s suffered, and how being Black has been a constant “shtruggle” for her and Barack. When will these two migrate to private island where they can’t be the victims of racism and let the rest of Americans who aren’t obsessed with race, live in peace?

