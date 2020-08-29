https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/reddit-shuts-bill-binney-provides-evidence-refuting-russia-collusion-sham/

Famous US government whistleblower Bill Binney attempted to give a presentation on the bogus Russia collusion coup attempt of President Trump and his administration. But Reddit did not like it so after a 20 minutes into his presentation, Reddit shut it down.

We’ve reported on Binney’s claims for some time. The whole “Russia hacked the DNC and provided their hacked emails to WikiLeaks” is a lie according to Binney and others.

This was the basic claim underlying the Trump – Russia collusion sham and the eventual Mueller Special Counsel coup and it was a lie!

Trump friend Roger Stone was indicted after being charged by the Mueller gang based on this key question – who provided the DNC and Podesta emails to WikiLeaks?

TRENDING: Kyle Rittenhouse Was Working as a Lifeguard in Kenosha the Day of the Shooting, Went to Clean Vandalism at School After Work

The corrupt FBI and Mueller team claim the emails were hacked but neither entity inspected the DNC server which was supposedly hacked. Stone was indicted related to this claim.

The DNC instead hired a firm Crowdstrike, with connections to Mueller and former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who provided a redacted report to the FBI and Mueller stating the emails were hacked by Russia. But later under oath in front of the House, the CEO of Crowdstrike claimed they had no proof Russia hacked the DNC and provided emails to WikiLeaks.

Former NSA whistleblower Bill Binney claimed he had evidence the DNC emails were not hacked but were copied most likely onto a flashdrive or something similar in an interview shared on Twitter a year ago:

NSA Whistleblower and longtime intelligence analyst Bill Binney on continuation of #RussiaGate fever: “The problem with the Mueller Report & the Rosenstein indictment is it’s based on lies.” FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/qiTOpvNd2q pic.twitter.com/tDSSSg0j0H — Status Coup (@StatusCoup) June 3, 2019

Bill Binney, is more than an expert, he is “A Good American”. Binney developed a system for the NSA that would have identified the 9-11 terrorist attack before it occurred, but the NSA shut down his project. This is all documented in the documentary “A Good American”. We encourage you to watch this video about Binney’s work with the NSA and their subsequent follow up after 9-11 below –

[embedded content]

Now today Binney attempted to again get the word out that the DNC was not hacked by Russia and that it is much more likely the emails given to WikiLeaks were stolen from within the DNC. But Reddit shut him down.

Video statement from #BillBinney minutes after the mods at @reddit_ama shut down his AMA. “They didn’t want anybody telling the truth about anything… especially as it negates the Russiagate story.”#Russiagate #Freespeech #FreeAssange #PardonSnowden #RedditCensorship pic.twitter.com/JZZBjPdTC5 — Daniel Burke for US Senate (NJ)🎗️ (@Burke4Senate) August 25, 2020

Binney is right. The Deep State, the MSM, the social media companies are all the same. They want to control the information provided to the masses just like the communists of East Germany. God help us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

