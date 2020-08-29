https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/29/reeks-of-desperation-sen-chris-murphy-gets-introduced-to-mass-protests-riots-after-saying-trump-is-deliberately-killing-people/

Because CNN and congressional Democrats work off the same list of talking points, we can’t be surprised that the Dem rhetoric sounds exactly like something you might see on the Resistance cable net.

Yesterday CNN expressed extreme concern that Trump’s acceptance speech event on the White House grounds Thursday night could be a “super spreader” event. On the same day CNN hosted a doctor claiming that the massive march that took place on the National Mall wasn’t as much of a concern when it comes to spreading coronavirus.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy took a similar approach, except he did so while flat-out accusing the president of trying to kill everybody:

Can we take the gloves off and tell the truth? Trump is deliberately killing people. He holds rallies where people get infected. On Thursday, no social distancing or masks, sending a clear message that the CDC should be ignored. His plan is to kill people. Let’s just say it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 29, 2020

And the number of replies doubling down on Murphy’s tweet provided further evidence that the MSM has done more than their part when it comes to spreading the Democrat narrative. Others, however, haven’t been intentionally avoiding the reality of what’s been happening:

Guess that makes Al Sharpton a genocidal maniac for murdering thousands in one sitting yesterday. https://t.co/ZEFph7q23B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2020

The Dems (and media) acting as if the virus is woke and therefore not a problem for mass protests has been a special kind of “science” to witness.

The entire Democratic Party has gone full Alan Grayson. Batshit crazy. https://t.co/Z0ELpjzxUz — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 29, 2020

Even Grayson might be telling them to take the crazy down a notch by the time the election rolls around.

Not even close. Connecticut has the worst pair of US senators in the country. — Mr. Western Civilization (@LibertyInKy) August 29, 2020

Is Murphy alleging Trump wants to deliberately kill his own supporters? — Robert Cecil (@LRobertCecil) August 29, 2020

This type of rhetoric reeks of desperation to me. — LetsBeFriends (@idiotJournos) August 29, 2020

If Democrats aren’t desperate they’re doing great impressions of people who are desperate.

