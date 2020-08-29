https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/29/reports-this-is-the-reason-jacob-blake-had-a-warrant-out-for-his-arrest-in-kenosha/

Earlier this week the Wisconsin DOJ confirmed that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife when he was shot by a police officer, and now there’s more information coming out about events leading up to the shooting:

This is why Jacob Blake had a warrant out for his arrest https://t.co/DWpf8vlpe8 via @nypost — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 29, 2020

According to the Kenosha police union and media that have seen dispatch records, Blake was wanted after having been accused of felony sexual assault and domestic abuse:

This is why Jacob Blake had a warrant out for his arrest. https://t.co/PHpOnKJsfl pic.twitter.com/oEstNBU1yD — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) August 29, 2020

The criminal complaint that led to cops being summoned against Jacob Blake has been released. https://t.co/tIjsw3M5z4 pic.twitter.com/KjjqiXEo1o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2020

We can’t be sure, but the mainstream media likely won’t be in a rush to share that information.

Kinda changes the narrative. He was violating a restraining order. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 29, 2020

Won’t change the narrative one bit. https://t.co/kDAxURqlcs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 29, 2020

Can’t wait for the SJW feminists to come to the defense of the police. pic.twitter.com/Caj8mPt43K — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 29, 2020

so many quotable lines that would look good on a black t-shirt in white text being worn by NBA players — Matt (@msw141) August 29, 2020

The moment when BLM and #Metoo intersect….. Black Lives Matter unless you are a woman. pic.twitter.com/4GYrwexbrQ — DedA (@novasinfonian) August 29, 2020

A final piece of information from the Daily Mail:

Patrick Cafferty, an attorney representing the Blake family, told WISN on Friday that the felony arrest warrants, which stem from alleged crimes that Blake committed before the shooting, have been vacated and that deputies were no longer in his hospital room.

