Earlier this week the Wisconsin DOJ confirmed that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife when he was shot by a police officer, and now there’s more information coming out about events leading up to the shooting:

According to the Kenosha police union and media that have seen dispatch records, Blake was wanted after having been accused of felony sexual assault and domestic abuse:

We can’t be sure, but the mainstream media likely won’t be in a rush to share that information.

A final piece of information from the Daily Mail:

Patrick Cafferty, an attorney representing the Blake family, told WISN on Friday that the felony arrest warrants, which stem from alleged crimes that Blake committed before the shooting, have been vacated and that deputies were no longer in his hospital room.

