29-year-old Jacob Blake was shot 7 times in the back by a Kenosha police officer last Sunday after Blake brawled with the cops, resisted arrest, shrugged off two tasers and had a knife in his possession.

The New York Post obtained the sexual assault criminal complaint against Jacob Blake and it is horrifying.

Kenosha police were trying to arrest Jacob Blake for violating a restraining order stemming from a sexual assault, according to the New York Post.

Blake was ordered to stay away from the victim’s Kenosha home following the May 3 sexual assault.

The victim, who said she has known Blake for 8 years, called 911 on Sunday saying Jacob Blake was at her home in violation of the restraining order.

Blake had previously broken into the woman’s home, sexually assaulted her while she was in bed with one of her children and stole her car.

In July police filed charges against Jacob Blake for felony sexual assault, trespassing and domestic abuse.

This is who the Democrats are lauding as a hero.

The New York Post reported:

The cops involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake — which touched off a fresh wave of angry, anti-police sentiment across the country — were attempting to arrest him for violating a restraining order stemming from an alleged sexual assault, The Post has learned. Blake is accused in the criminal complaint, which was obtained by The Post, of breaking into the home of a woman he knew and sexually assaulting her. The victim, who is only identified by her initials in the paperwork, told police she was asleep in bed with one of her children when Blake came into the room around 6 a.m. and allegedly said “I want my sh-t,” the record states. She told cops Blake then used his finger to sexually assault her, sniffed it and said, “Smells like you’ve been with other men,” the criminal complaint alleges. The officer who took her statement said she “had a very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her.” The alleged victim said Blake “penetrating her digitally caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent” and she was “very humiliated and upset by the sexual assault,” the record states. She told police she “was upset but collected herself” and then allegedly ran out the front door after Blake, the complaint says. She then realized her car was missing, checked her purse and saw the keys were missing and then “immediately called 911,” the complaint alleges.

Jacob Blake is paralyzed after being shot by a Kenosha police officer.

So far over $2 million dollars has been raised for Jacob Blake on GoFundMe.

The ‘pro woman’ Democrats and their stenographers in the media are defending this violent alleged sex offender who resisted arrest.

