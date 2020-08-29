https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/29/rioters-in-portland-have-again-tried-to-burn-down-the-portland-police-officers-union-building/

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz shared on his feed this week surveillance video of two people hurling Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police Officers Guild office. Rantz noted the attack took place on the same night when it appears rioters tried to seal shut the doors of the East Precinct with quick-dry cement and boards and set the building on fire with officers inside.

Seattle’s police union certainly isn’t the only target of what we guess are still considered Black Lives Matter protesters. In Portland, rioters set a flaming mattress up against the Portland Police Association building and sprayed accelerant on the fire.

Here’s John Sexton of Twitchy sister-site Hot Air:

There was a riot in Portland last night. The person spraying lighter fluid on the PPA building is visible on the right, but not his face which has been left just outside the frame. https://t.co/uuP5PyeTWO — John Sexton (@verumserum) August 29, 2020

And here’s another person spraying accelerant to help the flames climb the building.

Here’s a video shot by someone else. Notice the camera never quite turns to capture the person doing this. We briefly see the side of his masked face:https://t.co/UjsG4yxtj8 — John Sexton (@verumserum) August 29, 2020

It sort of seems as if these reporters have some kind of understanding with the rioters. They can film as long as they don’t show faces of people committing crimes. — John Sexton (@verumserum) August 29, 2020

That seems to be the agreement in place if you don’t want your camera snatched out of your hands and destroyed.

Mostly peaceful arson, again. — Cageclimber (@Seekingtruth517) August 29, 2020

Fiery but mostly peaceful. — Gary and the goat (@Garyandthegoat1) August 29, 2020

Thanks to CNN for giving us “fiery but mostly peaceful.”

Clearly @tedwheeler has everything under control — Me (@jmaschal) August 29, 2020

I used to want to travel to beautiful #PortlandOregon but now I’ll avoid it. Sorry tourism board. You, and the hospitality industry in the city, have been damaged, just like those buildings on 🔥 fire. — Lea Anne Connelly (@hysyinc) August 29, 2020

What a great city! — Brandon Manning (@brandoniduni) August 29, 2020

I can confirm antifa has been ruining Portland since at least 2015. — Hypatia Emend (@HypatiaEmend) August 29, 2020

This is arson. Prison time — Storm (@Stormvillle) August 29, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when arson was a serious crime. — The Sun Also Rises (@Sunset_USA) August 29, 2020

These people are lunatics — Fightforfreedom (Parler: takeastand4usa) (@takeastand4usa) August 29, 2020

I liked it better when police were allowed to do their job. — 🇺🇲Enemy in the Gates 🇮🇪 (@WeAreTheWolves6) August 29, 2020

This is terrorism.. why aren’t the police responding with force — Tim Sinclair (@TimSinclair19) August 29, 2020

Where are the police? — Manuel (@manny4fl) August 29, 2020

They might as well just surrender that town. If they’re just going to let it continue and are not going to stop what’s happening. — Downey (@morgandowney7) August 29, 2020

They’ve already surrendered that town.

Related:

NPR reports that Portland’s definition of a riot ‘could be rooted in racism’ — but almost certainly isn’t https://t.co/FRJJ9Jc35K — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 29, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

