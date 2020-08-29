https://www.theblaze.com/news/the-sexual-assault-criminal-complaint-against-jacob-blake-is-released-in-its-entirety-and-its-bad-news

Details of a a highly disturbing criminal complaint against Jacob Blake have emerged.

A Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shot Blake in the back at least seven times on Sunday following a call for a domestic dispute. His father told the Chicago Sun-Times that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s shooting only added fuel to the already out-of-control fire lit by the police killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others involved in instances of apparent police brutality.

What are the details?

Blake’s ex-girlfriend, identified in the criminal complaint as “LNB,” says Blake sexually assaulted her in May.

The criminal complaint states that Blake unlawfully entered her home in the early hours of the morning on May 3. The woman said she awoke from her sleep to find Blake standing in her room, looming over her.

Blake, the 29-year-old father of the woman’s three children, reportedly demanded she return his possessions.

“I want my s***,” Blake reportedly told the woman, and proceeded to assault her according to the complaint.

“As LNB lay there, on her back, the defendant, suddenly and without warning, reached his hand between her legs, penetrated her vaginally with a finger, pulled it out and sniffed it, and said, ‘Smells like you’ve been with other men,'” the at-times graphic complaint reads.

Following the assault, Blake reportedly stole her vehicle and left the premises.

In the complaint, the woman reports that Blake is unemployed and without a vehicle of his own. Over the eight-year period that the two spent together, Blake reportedly sexually assaulted her at least twice per year during drunken episodes.

Caused ‘pain and humiliation’

The officer who took the woman’s statement said she had a “very difficult time telling him this and cried as she told how the defendant assaulted her.”

The woman said that Blake’s assault “caused her pain and humiliation and was done without her consent.”

Blake’s ex-girlfriend told authorities that she was able to maintain her composure despite the incident, and attempted to follow Blake. When she realized her keys and her vehicle were missing and immediately phoned 911 to report the incident.

Authorities charged Blake in July with felony third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanor trespassing, and disorderly conduct connected to domestic abuse.

Allegedly armed with a knife during latest dispute

Fast-forward to August, Blake’s ex-girlfriend — purportedly the same one from the criminal complaint — reportedly phoned police and reported the latest domestic incident, which purportedly took place because he showed up at her home and had taken her keys.

The Kenosha Police Department has not, at the time of this reporting, released any further details or background on the incident, which was captured on video by a bystander’s cell phone.

The bystander, Raysean White, said that Blake showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home where two women had been arguing. He allegedly told one of his sons, who was at the residence, to get into his vehicle, and then walked into a home.

White said he briefly left the scene, but when he returned, he saw Blake wrestling with police officers and began recording the incident once more.

At one point, another witness said that officers were attempting to take Blake into custody, and were punching him and tasing him while he was on the ground. Blake, however, can be seen wrestling out of the officers’ grip and begins walking to his vehicle’s front driver’s side door. Officers follow him, guns drawn, and as Blake reaches into the vehicle, at least one Kenosha officer shoots Blake in the back at close range.

Several of Blake’s children were reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The witness also said he overheard officers saying that Blake had a knife.

On Friday, Kenosha cops said that Blake was, indeed, armed with a knife at the time of the shooting.

Blake also reportedly placed one cop in a headlock despite being tased twice while resisting arrest.

Despite threat of lethal force, Blake ‘continued to ignore the officers’ commands’

Brendan Matthews, the attorney for the Kenosha Professional Police Association, said on Friday that all officers involved in the incident were placed on leave pending an investigation.

“Based on the inability to gain compliance and control after using verbal, physical and less-lethal means, the officers drew their firearms [on Blake],” Matthews said in a statement.

Matthews added, “Mr. Blake continued to ignore the officers’ commands, even with the threat of lethal force now present.”

Shooting of Jacob Blake sparks protests in Wisconsin



