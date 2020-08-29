https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/shock-report-week-cdc-quietly-updated-covid-19-numbers-9210-americans-died-covid-19-alone-rest-serious-illnesses/

So get this straight – based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9,000 American deaths to the China coronavirus.



We were first to report that the Director General of the WHO on March 3, 2020 a set off the panic with his highly flawed statement:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

This statement caused a global panic. We, however, knew it was wrong and we wrote about it on March 17, 2020. Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

The WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false and we proved this in our post.

The Gateway Pundit reported, that the coronavirus fatality rate reported by the liberal mainstream media was completely inaccurate and the actual rate more like a typical seasonal flu – the media was lying again.

Doctors Fauci and Birx were next to push ridiculous and highly exaggerated mortality rates related to the coronavirus:

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

But the Imperial College model Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed was garbage and they recommended the destruction of the US economy using this model.

Today we now have empirical evidence that the WHO, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx were all wrong. They were charlatans. They lied.

The CDC silently updated their numbers this week to show that only 6% of all coronavirus deaths were related to the coronavirus alone. The rest of the deaths attributed to the China coronavirus are attributed to individuals who had other serious issues going on. Also, most of the deaths are related to very old Americans.

“This week the CDC quietly updated the Covid number to admit that only 6% of all the 153,504 deaths recorded actually died from Covid That’s 9,210 deaths The other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses & the overwhelming majority were of very advanced age”https://t.co/WEZxsfcnhW pic.twitter.com/e2jPEgit1o — Mel Q 🐸 (@littllemel) August 29, 2020

Not only are the number of deaths related to the China coronavirus minuscule, the virus is naturally dying out.

Okay just added in approx trend for testing rate per thousand people for each country

– shown in red at top of graphs

– this thing is insane pic.twitter.com/lifmNuvfcI — Ivor Cummins (@FatEmperor) August 18, 2020

The data above from Europe shows that the number of cases has little correlation to the number of deaths.

Let’s face it – at this moment in time anyone who is pushing for more lockdowns and other abuses on our personal rights are either evil or terribly misinformed.

