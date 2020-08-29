https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/silent-majority-10-trump-voters-wont-admit-preferences-pollsters/

(ZERO HEDGE) A new study from CloudResearch reveals that 11.7% of Republicans won’t admit their political preferences to pollsters – which is more than twice the number of Democrats at just 5.4%.

CloudResearch also found that “10.5% of Independents fell into the “shy voter” category, just a percentage point lower than how Republicans react to phone polls.”

When asked why they wouldn’t be truthful in their responses, “shy” respondents cited six concerns:

