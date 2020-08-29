https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/29/singer-kacey-musgraves-says-a-vote-for-president-trump-in-november-is-an-act-of-violence/

We’re not certain if Grammy-award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves came up with this by herself or if she just saw it and passed it along, but in either case, she thought it was profound and worth sharing.

To each their own but know what your vote means. pic.twitter.com/4T7OWmbtqS — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 29, 2020

We know that speech can be violence, and conversely, silence is violence. Now we know a vote can be an act of violence against an LGBT person.

No, girl. Just no. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) August 29, 2020

It literally isn’t, but go off. — Stefanie Cornwall (@Making_of_a_Mom) August 29, 2020

Can I steal this trite, shallow proclamation and sell a bunch of merch using it? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) August 29, 2020

Arson, looting, vandalizing, rioting, and of course actual violence against Republicans isn’t violence, but words, silence – and now voting – is. https://t.co/duEbY9Oqba — Razor (@hale_razor) August 29, 2020

Looting, burning down buildings and riots aren’t violence… but voting is to these clowns. Also maybe talk to @RichardGrenell… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 29, 2020

Everything is an act of violence, except actual violence. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 29, 2020

You’re catching on. A few months in the rehabilitation camp and you will achieve complete understanding. — dblight (@dblight) August 29, 2020

“Everything that makes me slightly uncomfortable is violence.” — Oh, they’re serious about Biden. (@politweakers) August 29, 2020

When fear is all you’ve got…… — 2Thess 3:10 (@2thess1) August 29, 2020

There’s literally zero evidence to support this. — • 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓 • (@LINGUA_lGNOTA) August 29, 2020

Conservative is FAR from anti LGBT. Two decades ago I would have agreed but this last decade a lot has changed in the conservative movement. Hell, it was a conservative that was the swing vote in Supreme Court to add gay as a protected class on the basis of discrimination. — Crossie 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🎮 (@CrossPohl) August 29, 2020

Ummmm … Trump was the very first President to enter office supporting gay marriage. He made history appointing the first gay person to a cabinet position and has launched an effort to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide. — Baxter’s Mom 🐘 (@PollyAnnaAgain) August 29, 2020

This is false. Trump has been a fantastic leader for LGBT people. He supported us before office and has continued doing so ever since. Trump made history appointing the first gay person to a cabinet position and has launched an effort to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 29, 2020

not knowing what violence is is an act of violins pic.twitter.com/p1xOLEZTka — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 29, 2020

Is this person serious? This is a joke right? A human being can’t possibly believe this, can they? — Bacon Dad (@Bacon_Dad_) August 29, 2020

Yeah I’m done listening to Kacey now pic.twitter.com/sysdacILHK — Jennifer (@earth2jennifer) August 29, 2020

Absolutely gutted as I loved your music and so did my little girl. From now on ‘you do you, and I’ll do me (but I will save my money that was coming your way) — Darren Morfitt (@solyirick) August 29, 2020

Guess I’m a masochist then… — Raziel (@Sepher_Raziel) August 29, 2020

From the person who wrote and sang “Follow Your Arrow”, this is rich. — Tucker Eibner (@teibner94) August 29, 2020

“Mind you own biscuits and life will be gravy.” -Kacey Musgraves ☕️🐸 — Morgan 🖤 (@MorganBerner22) August 29, 2020

Actually, voting for Trump is “mostly peaceful,” unless you’re mobbed by unhinged Democrats.

