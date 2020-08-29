https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-voters-republicans-democrats/2020/08/29/id/984445

Republicans and independents are twice as likely to be afraid of telling a telephone pollster who they’re going to vote for in the 2020 election than a Democrat, according to a study from Cloud Research.

That suggests that many people may not be comfortable saying they like President Donald Trump when doing phone surveys.

“Some 11.7% of Republicans and 10.5% independents said they would not give their true opinion, vs. 5.4% of Democrats,” an article in Bloomberg Businessweek read.

“It’s dangerous to express an opinion outside of the current liberal viewpoint,” Leib Litman, the co-chief executive officer and chief research officer, said to Bloomberg.

A 2016 study by the American Association for Public Opinion Research dove into the idea of “shy” voters for Trump after his 2016 presidential election victory.

It found “those who admit changing their minds more or less wash out, breaking about evenly between the Republican candidate and the Democratic candidate.”

“Some Trump voters who participated in pre-election polls did not reveal themselves as Trump voters until after the election, and they outnumbered late-revealing Clinton voters,” the AAPOR study said. “This finding could be attributable to either late deciding or misreporting (the so-called Shy Trump effect) in the pre-election polls.”

