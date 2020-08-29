https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/teens-go-viral-reading-wap-evangelical-minister-protesting-outside-abortion-clinic/

(YAHOO NEWS) Two North Carolina teens are going viral for their unorthodox response to an Evangelical Christian minister protesting outside of an abortion clinic in Charlotte.

Hannah Bauerle and Alex Cueto met this summer while volunteering with Charlotte for Choice, a non-profit volunteer organization that mobilizes to keep abortion care safe and legal while providing support to patients seeking abortion services. The 19-year-olds work as “defenders” at a nearby independent women’s health clinic, escorting patients through crowds of vocal protestors — often posting footage of their efforts and run-ins with protestors on TikTok.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

