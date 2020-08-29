https://mighty990.com/titans-gone-woke-quarterback-says-country-is-racist/

The Tennessee Titans joined the other eight NFL teams in canceling their practice yesterday, and they posted the following video on social media:

Tennessee Titans’ safety Kevin Byard says he’s “tired” of seeing “our black brothers and sisters being murdered by police like it’s nothing.”

“I’m spilling my heart out to say that we need change,” Byard adds in the video, “and we need change as soon as possible.”

Since the NBA players walked off the court in protest, other teams and leagues are following suit. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also added his thoughts on racism in the social media video.

“Hundreds of years, this country is founded on racist ideas with slaves being brought here from the day of foundation,” Tannehill says.

Tannehill says they are standing together to show unity. They plan to address the media together after the Zoom meeting for Thursday was also canceled.

“We’re tired of dealing with the systemic oppression,” Tannehill adds in the address.

