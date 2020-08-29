http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/No8RLrWOGO0/the-week-in-pictures-the-un-convention-edition.php
Anybody remember years ago when the 7-Up people marketed their clear cola as the “un-cola”? Well this week we got the GOP “Un-Convention,” a format that was not really a convention, but which showed, in contrast to the Democrats’ Zoom-a-Thon last week, that the supposed advantage of having Hollywood talent on your side doesn’t actually count for much. And how nice of all those “spontaneous” and “mostly peaceful” pro-Trump rallies (otherwise known as “riots” and “looting”) to provide a backdrop for the GOP message.
Headlines of the week:
In honor of Mr. Connery’s 9oth birthday this week:
And finally. . . Congressional candidate Lauren-Boeberts and her pals at Shooters Grill in Rifle, CO: