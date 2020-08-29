https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/america-democrats-fighting-gop-unveils-hard-hitting-ad-showing-violent-biden-supporters-taking-cities-video/

The GOP unveiled a new ad showing Biden supporters engaging in mob violence.

The video of the violent mob attacking Senator Rand Paul and others in Washington DC was taken Thursday night following Trump’s RNC speech.

“This is the America Democrats are fighting for: violence, chaos, and no rule of law.”

Joe Biden and the Marxist-Democrat party support this insurrection.

WATCH:

This is the America Democrats are fighting for: violence, chaos, and no rule of law. pic.twitter.com/Rc1C4JE1vV — GOP (@GOP) August 28, 2020

