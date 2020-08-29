http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zvrvSjxWiNw/

During a portion of an interview with Manchester, NH’s WMUR News 9 aired on Friday, President Donald Trump stated that he will be “looking into” the shooting of Jacob Blake and said the shooting “was not a good sight. I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly.”

Trump responded to a question on 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) call for the officer who shot Blake to be charged and whether he thinks the shooting was justified by saying, “Well, I’m looking into it very strongly. I’ll be getting reports, and I’ll certainly let you know, pretty soon. But I’ll be — it was not a good sight. I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly. And I think most people would agree with that. But we’ll be getting reports in very soon and we’ll report back then.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

