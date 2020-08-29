https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jacob-blake-shooting-kenosha-wisconsin/2020/08/29/id/984455

President Donald Trump said he “didn’t like the sight” of the shooting of Jacob Blake after watching the video of the shooting.

“I’m looking into it very strongly. I’ll be getting reports, and I’ll certainly let you know pretty soon. It was not a good sight,” Trump said, while talking to WMUR. “I didn’t like the sight of it, certainly. And I think most people would agree with that.”

Protests and riots have ripped through Kenosha, Wisconsin, after videos began appearing online Sunday that showed police shoot Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times as he attempted to get into his car. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, was placed on administrative leave after the incident, but no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

According to Blake’s father, his son was paralyzed due to the shooting.

Protests in Kenosha since the shooting have turned violent, with 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, allegedly shooting and killing two people during the unrest. Rittenhouse was seen in a video before the shooting explaining he was in the city to protect local businesses from being looted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

