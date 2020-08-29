https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514267-trump-goes-after-niece-who-wrote-critical-book-unstable-and-shunned

President TrumpDonald John TrumpKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Mary Trump reveals recordings of Trump’s sister swiping at Ivanka, Eric Leonard Cohen lawyer considers legal action after RNC uses song after Trump acceptance speech MORE on Saturday lambasted his niece, who recently wrote a critical book about the him and released recordings of family members talking about him, with the president calling her “unstable.”

In a series of morning tweets, the president went after his niece, Mary Trump, and others who have written tell-all books about him and his tenure as president, saying they had to write bad things about him in order to sell their work.

“About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad ‘stuff’ as possible, much of which is lies. It’s like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC and saying that ‘President Trump is great.’ You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS!” he tweeted.

“Even whether it’s dumb warmongers like John Bolton John BoltonRand Paul hits Biden over Iraq: He ‘will continue to spill our blood and treasure’ State Department condemns Erdoğan meeting with Hamas Here are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden MORE, social pretenders like Bob Woodward, who never has anything good to say, or an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather!” he added.

The broadsides come after Mary Trump released a blistering book about her uncle, accusing him of “cruelty and incompetence” and a penchant for lying and cheating dating back years.

“Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neuropsychological tests that he’ll never sit for,” she wrote.

She followed up the release of her book with the release of audio recordings in which President Trump’s older sister, a retired federal judge, said her brother “has no principles.”

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Maryanne Trump Barry reportedly says in the audio. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Mary Trump published more audio Friday, which includes Barry hitting Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpMary Trump reveals recordings of Trump’s sister swiping at Ivanka, Eric The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump heads to New Hampshire after renomination speech The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump accepts GOP nomination: ‘Best is yet to come’ MORE for an Instagram post around the start of the Trump administration’s policy separating families at the U.S. border.

“That damn Ivanka puts this picture of the Madonna and Child on Instagram when the big news of the day was how kids are being ripped from their families,” Barry says.

