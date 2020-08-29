https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trump-lands-major-endorsements-democrat-mayors-minnesota/

(TOWNHALL) A number of Democrat mayors from Minnesota endorsed President Donald Trump for a second term on Friday as Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in the state.

“Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades. We have watched as our constituents’ jobs left not only the Iron Range, but our country. By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class. We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good-paying jobs elsewhere. Today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

