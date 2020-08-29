https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-says-he-will-probably-visit-kenosha-offers-help-to-portland-again

During a visit to Texas on Saturday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was “probably” going to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, where violent unrest erupted following the shooting of Jacob Blake, at some point in the future.

“We’ve had tremendous success as you know, we were finally able to get the go ahead from the local authorities to send in the National Guard,” said Trump, in remarks captured by Global News. “We sent in the National Guard, and within a few minutes of the guard, everybody cleared out.”

“With Kenosha, it’s been in very, very good shape from the moment they set foot in that area,” Trump later added. “The sheriff’s been great, the police commissioner—the police chief—has been great. We’ve been working with all of them, but the governor let us do what we had to do, and we cleaned it out. We’ll see what happens, we have to keep it going. But we won’t have any problem.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, the Trump administration said earlier this week that Governor Tony Evers (D) rejected offers to send in the National Guard when the unrest over the shooting originally started.

After two people died in Kenosha on Tuesday evening in a shooting, and another was injured, the Trump administration said that Evers was now on-board with members of the national guard showing up to the city, which was now days into the violent unrest.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

“We’ve had absolutely no problem,” Trump told reporters Saturday, regarding the change in the atmosphere in Kenosha since the National Guard arrived. “We sent in 1,000 national guard—and that’s not even a big force.”

Earlier this week, Trump also suggested sending in the National Guard to Portland, a suggestion he repeated on Saturday, explaining: “We could clean out, as an example, Portland, we could fix Portland in I would say 45 minutes.”

Trump also said if Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) or Governor Kate Brown “would call or if they would ask,” the National Guard would be able to fix the problem “in a matter of literally minutes, and you’d have a safe Portland.”

“It’s ridiculous that they go on like this,” he added.

Wheeler posted a letter on Twitter, addressed to Trump, rejecting his offer to send federal resources to Portland, telling him that the city didn’t need his “politics of division and demagoguery.” Wheeler also proclaimed Portland was “no place for looting, arson, or vandalism.”

Several hours later, a group of protesters descended upon the mayor’s condo building and, according to journalist Andy Ngo, appeared to vandalize it with red paint and occupy the building until Wheeler agreed to abolish the police and resign.

The size of the crowd reportedly started to become smaller by about 10pm, according to Fox News. Ngo later tweeted videos of rioting happening in Portland.

#Antifa have set the @PortlandPolice union building on fire again tonight. I think this is the fourth or fifth time they’ve done it over 94 days. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/SMOjaQVqEi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2020

After occupying area outside @tedwheeler’s condo, #antifa have returned to rioting. They have shut down the street in north Portland and started fires on the street again. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bm367ufiOc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

