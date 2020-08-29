https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/28/tucker-carlson-donald-trump-reelection/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson cited ongoing riots and violence by the left to contend that President Donald Trump “seems likely to win reelection” for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Carlson began his Friday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue by referring to Trump’s nomination acceptance speech at the previous night’s Republican National Convention.

“The United States has flaws, but it’s also, as the president reminded us last night, the most free, just and exceptional nation on Earth,” Carlson said.

WATCH:

“In our country free speech is allowed, violence is not allowed,” Carlson said. “What separates American democracy from Taliban theocracy, for example, is that in America people can disagree with one another and disagree with the government without fearing for their lives. This used to be obvious. It was the foundation of our civic life.”

“And all of a sudden Joe Biden could never say this out loud,” he continued. “His voters have destroyed cities across the country and murdered dozens of Americans. He must stay silent about that, but Donald Trump doesn’t have to. So, he said it, and as a result, for the first time since the Wuhan coronavirus arrived here, the president seems likely to win reelection.”

The Fox News host contended that Democrats “can smell something has changed” because most Americans “hate the violence they have unleashed.”

Although Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “issued a tepid statement gently scolding the rioters,” Carlson argued that those voters “no longer listen.” (RELATED: Kristi Noem: ‘Path Taken By Democrats And Their Radical Supporters’ Will Destroy America)

“Last night as the president spoke, a group of Biden voters gathered outside the White House to threaten and intimidate anyone who dared support Donald Trump,” he said. “They waited to ambush attendees. The mayor of Washington, an incompetent hack called Muriel Bowser, made all of this possible. Bowser has been on the mob’s side since the first day. She allowed the mob to harass and terrify elderly taxpayers as they walked on city streets they pay for.”

Carlson played clips of mob violence and intimidation against convention attendees as they made their way home, including Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and his wife.

“This isn’t happening by accident,” he said. “It didn’t happen five years ago. It’s happening now not because police are more brutal or more unarmed African American men are being killed by the police. That’s not happening. It’s a total hoax. It’s happening because the leadership of the Democratic Party are encouraging it and have been for quite some time.”

