St. Louis – Two police officers were shot on Saturday afternoon in South City.

According to the SLMPD, two SLMPD officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford.

“Preliminary information is that the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby residence so please avoid the area.” SLMPD said.

Two #SLMPD officers have been shot in the 3700 block of Hartford. We do not have a condition at this time. Preliminary information is that the suspect is barricaded inside a nearby residence so please avoid the area. Information will be provided as it comes available. pic.twitter.com/W2Q8lQKWjs — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 29, 2020

A source on the scene told The Gateway Pundit that officers responded to a domestic dispute call.

The suspect reportedly shot his wife and opened fire on police officers when they showed up to the house.

According to the source, one officer was shot in the head may be in critical condition and the other was shot in the leg.

KMOV reported one officer was transported to SLU hospital and the other to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

