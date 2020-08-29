https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-lebron-james-nba-players-met-obama-threatening-league-boycott-unless-promote-leftist-politics-civic-engagement/

Every NBA player and coach kneeling for racist US national anthem

As reported earlier… The NBA and the NBA Players Asssociation agreed to continue playoff this weekend but only if ads during the games promote leftist politics and civic engagement.

The NBA and the NBPA agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday with the following commitments:

✅ The establishment of a social justice coalition

✅ The conversion of team arenas into voting locations

✅ Ads during games to promote civic engagementhttps://t.co/lwoYNQNg33 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 28, 2020

Now there is more information on how the players came up with their scheme to push the league to promote far left politics.

Lebron James and several players met with Barack Obama on Wednesday before the players announced they would strike.

Then they boycotted their games on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Democrats ruin every good thing. Especially Obama.

It was Obama’s idea.

So now you can get lectures on Black Lives Matter during breaks in the game.

Do any of these players know anything about economics?

