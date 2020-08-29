The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Qur’an, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.
Smoke billows from burning tyres, pallets and fireworks as a few hundred protesters riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. – The protest was sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan was denied entry to Sweden for a manifestation on Friday. (Photo by – / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by -/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
Demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with police in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. – The protest was sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs during an anti-Muslim rally in Malmo earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was due to attend the rally but he was arrested near Malmo and has been banned from Sweden for two years, authorities said on August 28. (Photo by – / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by -/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)
Riot police officers secure the area as smoke billows from burning tyres, pallets and fireworks as a few hundred protesters riot in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo, Sweden, on August 28, 2020. – The protest was sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan was denied entry to Sweden for a manifestation on Friday. (Photo by – / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by -/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.
A burnt-out light truck is seen on August 29, 2020 in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo following clashes with police. – Clashes that occurred on August 28, 2020 were sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs during an anti-Muslim rally in Malmo earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was due to attend the rally but he was arrested near Malmo and has been banned from Sweden for two years. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
Municipal workers clear up broken glass at a bus shelter on August 29, 2020 in the Rosengard neighbourhood of Malmo following clashes with police. Clashes that occurred on August 28, 2020 were sparked by the burning of a Qur’an by members of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs during an anti-Muslim rally in Malmo earlier in the day. The party’s leader Rasmus Paludan, known for his anti-Muslim rhetoric, was due to attend the rally but he was arrested near Malmo and has been banned from Sweden for two years. (Photo by Johan NILSSON / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)