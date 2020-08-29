https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/go-get-motherfer-time-revolution-video-blm-threatens-rip-president-trump-white-house/

The Black Lives Matter leader from Utah made it to Washington DC for a rally and march on Friday.

(Rand Paul said they were funded and sent here from out of state!)

During his time with the microphone the Utah leader of Black Lives Matter John Sullivan called on BLM to “rip Trump from the White House!”

Mr. Sullivan then called for a “Revolution!”

That’s what they want.

That’s where this ends.

Via Brendan Gutenschwager.

BLM inc. threatening to “rip the president out of the White House” They say they won’t wait until the next election. They’re openly calling for a revolution. This is domestic terrorism on full display, out in the open. They don’t even try to hide it. pic.twitter.com/OyhNSzBEwu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 29, 2020

Attorney Lin Wood is urging Americans to “get prepared” because “The revolution has begun!”

I have been urging ALL Freedom Loving Americans to get prepared. To be fearless. To fight back. The revolution has begun. It is time to fight back to save our Constitution & our country. We cannot ignore this reality any longer.#FightBack https://t.co/NmzOSKxhyT — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 29, 2020

