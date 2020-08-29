https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/29/new-gop-ad-blows-the-dems-out-of-the-water-over-blm-violence/
About The Author
Related Posts
Stephen Miller must testify about placing immigrants in ‘sanctuary cities,’ Nadler says
April 15, 2019
DHS Chief Says $1.4 Trillion Spending Bill Will Help Build ‘Significant Amount Of Wall’
December 19, 2019
A Good Day for Israel – With Many More to Come
April 14, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy