Masks don’t work according to the CDC, yet the agency recommends the public wear them anyway. If they don’t work, why are we wearing them? Why do some states have emergency orders from their governors to require wearing masks? Why does Joe Biden want a national mask mandate? Is it really just about this virus or is it something else?

Why are we willingly complying with these orders if masks don’t work? If they do work, why are many businesses mandated by emergency orders to stay shut down?

What if we must live with this virus forever and get used to it being here? Are we going to allow them to mask us forever? Are we finished going to concerts, bars, churches, festivals, and football games? Is this what you want for yourself and your family?What if these orders that suspend the United States Constitution don’t end because the virus doesn’t end? What if some people in power get used to having this kind of control on all our lives and begin to feel and enjoy the power they have? What if our trust in these state and local governments is misplaced? What if they really don’t have a good plan, other than shutting down small businesses while keeping giant corporations alive and prosperous?

What if schools are made to shut down for years to come every time one kid or teacher tests positive, whether or not they actually have any symptoms of this disease? Why are we not allowing our children to go back to regular school life, if their risk of death from COVID-19 is so low? What lasting damage is this having on our children? What about the children who don’t have the means to be taught effectively at home? Why would we allow our children to fall further behind in learning with each passing day? What about the children with special needs whose parents don’t have the necessary skills to teach them?

Why are we not allowing churches to open to their congregations, but somehow the same amount of people milling around each other at the grocery store each day is perfectly fine? Why are we allowed to feed our fat bodies at Walmart but not feed our starving souls at church? Why is our freedom of assembly being taken away in one place but overlooked in others? What lasting damage is this having on our spiritual lives?

Why are we testing people without symptoms when asymptomatic people are far less likely to transmit the disease? Why are we counting multiple positive tests for one person asif they were multiple people who had tested positive? Is there a reason asymptomatic positives are counted at all? Are we subtracting the number of false positives from the overall numbers? Shouldn’t we narrow our focus to symptomatic cases, hospitalizations, and deaths?

What is the endgame here? Will the mask mandate mysteriously go away the day after the presidential election, or will Democratic mayors and governors around the country continue their unconstitutional lockdowns, quarantines of people with no symptoms, and mask mandates when Donald Trump gets reelected?

How long will we have to ask these questions before someone gives us some answers?

