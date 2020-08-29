https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/florida-democrat-suggests-its-open-season-on-killing-republicans/

FLORIDA – Politics is hardly ever pretty when it comes for folks racing toward an election, and thus that means the election for Florida’s 18th congressional district is not immune from the likes of nasty rhetoric from people trying to get a seat at the table.

But when you have people calling for an “open season” for killing your political opponents, then that is where a line has been crossed.

DCCC-Backed Congressional Candidate Asked ‘Is It Open Season?’ on Killing Trump Admin. Officials | https://t.co/MIkMPKZJmr pic.twitter.com/dIiSS9aWyN — National Review News Wire (@NRWire) August 28, 2020

The person who crafted a hypothetical call for murdering the likes of President Trump, Roger Stone and AG Bill Barr is Pam Keith. This Democrat is vying to land Florida’s congressional seat for the 18th district, but a Twitter post dating back to June 10th of this year puts her disturbing mindset on full display:

“GOP: Yeah he’s dead. But it’s not a big deal because he was a “bad guy.” Is that REALLY the new rule they want? Killing is OK if it’s a “bad guy?” Is it now open season on: Flynn, Manafort, Stone, Gates, Cohen, Trump, Barr, Kavanaugh, Lewandowski, Bolton, Pompeo, Papadopolous, Parscale.”

While many were reasonably outraged over the disgusting tweet that has recently gained newfound attention, others are also poking fun at it for the blatant stupidity of putting something like this online while trying to run for office.

One Twitter exchange in response to Keith’s tweet resulted in the following:

“Publishing a hit list. Hillary would be proud.”

The responding tweet to said sarcastic response went as follows:

“Hillary would be annoyed someone is stepping on her turf haha.”

Hillary would be annoyed someone is stepping on her turf haha — -insertcleverhandle- (@SLYon33) August 28, 2020

The seat Keith is gunning for is currently held by Republican Brian Mast and the district in question has been relatively red since 2016. However, this upcoming election for the district is currently being touted as a possible toss-up when predicting the results.

Mast happens to be a veteran who served in Afghanistan that had lost both of his legs due to a bomb that detonated underneath him while serving overseas.

As for Keith, she actually received accolades from Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairwoman Cheri Bustos in an article written over two months after the calls to commence “open season” on certain Republicans:

“A Navy veteran and attorney, Pam Keith has the experience and a record of fighting for what’s right.”

She also has a “record” of making jabs at her political adversaries by toying with the idea that they should be killed because they’re “bad guys” in her mind.

But then again, we’re dealing with the same Keith who effectively called half of the country “racist” last year if they support President Donald Trump. Obviously, that strategy worked out real well for Hillary Clinton when she made that whole “backet of deplorables” comment in 2016.

Stop telling me that EVERY Trump supporter is not racist. YES THEY ARE! The word for someone who stands with, supports, votes for justifies, disseminates and Co-signs on an avowed racist is…. RACIST! — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 28, 2019

Pretty much every time Keith jumps on to Twitter, she espousing some nonsense related to not liking President Trump. Apparently, she’s adopted the modern political strategy of recent years of running on the campaign promise of ‘I don’t like Trump’.

For 3 years the GOP has insisted that this is a perfectly acceptable way for America to be. In Nov. we disabuse them of that notion. VOTE! #Kenosha (2/2) — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) August 27, 2020

Seriously – if you examine any of the fringe leftists either in office or trying to win an election, they almost always bear some kind of ‘Orange Man Bad’ stance as being part of their strategy to serve their constituents.

And get this – Keith actually had the gall to criticize her opponent for Facebook posts he made in 2009 and 2010 making jokes pertaining to rape. Albeit, they weren’t flattering jokes in the least, but they were a decade ago shortly after he lost his legs in war. Kind of a little different scenario and context there.

Soooo, you gonna apoligize about this one from two months ago? Or bitch about this guys FB posts from 2009? pic.twitter.com/wjbzgQiMVt — Greg Hoyt (@GregHoytLET) August 29, 2020

It’s another classic example of good for me but not for thee, as often illustrated by fringe elements from the modern leftists elected or struggling to get into office. The country already enough fringe-induced elected officials to deal with already, the last thing we need is more of them.

Find him: Video captures man brutally beating woman, attempting to remove her pants on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK CITY, NY- For months, crime rates in New York City have soared, causing a mass exodus of its residents. The crimes are becoming more and more blatant and more and more violent.

On Tuesday morning, August 25th, Police say a woman who was walking to work, was beaten so badly she needed to be placed in a medically induced coma, and was sexually assaulted right on out on the sidewalk.

Disturbing video shows woman brutally beaten in attempted sex assault in Brooklyn https://t.co/yOmiPm3AGo pic.twitter.com/RtxoM5SZ0F — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 26, 2020

According to the New York Daily News, surveillance footage shows the perpetrator creeping up behind the woman in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, and then brutally beating her while trying to remove her pants.

A woman walking to work in Brooklyn was ambushed from behind by a stranger who slammed her to the ground, beat her senseless — and tried to remove her pants. The Williamsburg attack left her in a medically-induced coma. Cops seek the public’s help. https://t.co/2LorNMUPRa — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 26, 2020

The attacker is described as full beard and wore a yellow hoodie, dark pants, and red sneakers. The man was last seen fleeing down Division Avenue in Brooklyn toward Keap Street. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS .

This is not the first time an innocent person has fallen victim to violence on the streets of New York recently. Law Enforcment Today brought you a story last week of a retired Police Detective that was nearly beaten to death.

NEW YORK, NY – Welcome to Mayor de Blasio’s New York City, where you can almost kill a man and not land in jail.

At 9:10 A.M. on August 11, Masterjardin Roman was panhandling outside a deli on 39th street in Manhattan. An interesting occupation for him, since it depends on the goodwill of kind-hearted strangers.

A 56 year old retired detective saw Roman and asked him to stop panhandling.

Police say that’s when Roman then struck the retired officer in the head with a bottle (video below).

A fight ensued, during which Roman tackled the officer to the ground, punched him in the face sixteen times, walked away, then came back and kicked him in the head.

The former detective didn’t land any punches, was briefly knocked unconscious, and only barely managed to hold Roman at arm’s length for part of the beating.

As disgusting as it was to watch Roman’s attack on the detective, a friend of Roman’s stood idly by, offering no help.

He didn’t try to stop his friend, and even gave a congratulatory fist bump to Roman as the detective tried to stagger to his feet. That was disgusting also, perhaps worse.

What it showed was explicit approval of what Roman had done and was a tacit acknowledgement of their own perceived superiority over the people of New York.

They might be homeless, but they are so much better than the rest of us that they can assault anyone they feel like with casual impunity.

The former detective was taken to Mount Sinai, Morningside. He had bruises, cuts, and a possible skull fracture.

Roman was arrested two days later. He was carrying a machete in his backpack. He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was then given a desk appearance ticket (DAT) to appear in court later.

Roman, a homeless man, has been told that if he fails to appear in court, an arrest warrant may be issued. If he decides to take a bus to Milwaukee, how will he be arrested? He has no fixed address. Does this make sense to anyone other than the utterly foolish Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio?

A few months after presiding over bail reform measures in New York City, de Blasio could be found painting anarchist graffiti on the street outside Trump Tower on behalf of the violent Marxist group Black Lives Matter.

It was a ridiculous stunt intended to curry favor with the very group that has inspired violent riots throughout Democrat-run cities in the United States, including New York.

The bail reform measures are serious because they allow apprehended criminals to re-offend by releasing them back into law-abiding society. According to the NYPD, after bail reform measures went into effect, criminals have been re-offending at higher rates than in previous years.

Worse, re-offenses in the “7 majors” class of serious felonies were not only more numerous but were elevated well above levels for lesser offenses. So far this year, 34.5% of re-arrests were for 7 majors crimes.

For the corresponding time period in 2019, only 16.8% of re-arrests were for 7 majors crimes. At the same time, there was a 35.1% drop in the number of overall arrests, possibly due to other “criminal justice reform” measures that made it more difficult to arrest or charge suspects.

Arrestees given DATs, were re-arrested 14.2% at least once after being given the DAT, vs. 9.9% last year. For 7 majors crimes, the picture is worse: 27% of 2020 DAT re-arrests were for 7 majors crimes, in contrast to 11.9% last year. Overall, arrestees given DATs in 2020 have higher failure to appear rate than in previous years.

Even de Blasio acknowledges that bail reform has been a serious problem.

“We had, for six years, steady decreases in crime across the board. There’s not a whole lot of other environmental things that have changed recently.”

He added:

“It sort of stands out like a sore thumb that this is the single biggest new thing in the equation and we saw an extraordinary jump.”

Way to go de Blasio!

The new bail reform laws prevent judges from setting bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

Instead of bail, arrestees are given DATs, which then puts them in the position of deciding whether they will appear in court to be charged, sentenced, and then sent to prison.

In the case of model citizen Masterjardin Roman, he may reason that he has very little to lose by not showing up. Why risk 3-10 years in prison (depending on how he is charged), when he could just hoof it across a bridge and disappear to re-offend somewhere else?

Treating violent criminals like nice little old ladies or boy scouts may warm the hearts of the liberals who pushed this legislation, but it makes other hearts run cold as the death toll mounts.

“Criminal justice reform” should not mean, “get out of jail free”.

Masterjardin Roman did a despicable thing. The city that let him go also did a despicable thing.

The well-intentioned legislature that wrote and passed the law did a despicable thing. It needs to be corrected.

After all, who is the more valuable citizen, the person who mercilessly assaults a retired police detective or the police detective? The law-abiding citizens of New York City cannot afford to value the murderers, rapists, and other violent criminals among them more highly than themselves.

That is what bail reform has done. It has made criminality ascendant over law and order.

—

