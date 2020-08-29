https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/29/you-cant-eat-indoors-your-kid-is-doing-school-online-you-cant-sing-in-church-but-you-can-have-a-dj-at-blm-plaza/

It was quite the party at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC this week to protest Donald Trump getting the Republican nomination:

You know, the media might be interested to report on this super-spreader event:

You can’t eat indoors. Your kid is doing school online. You can’t sing in church. But this is OK?

“F*ck Donald Trump,” they sang:

Enough already. Open the entire country back up.

