The anonymous message board 4chan may have, once again, beat the media to identifying a violent rioter.

On Saturday night, a Portland Black Lives Matter militant shot and killed a member of the pro-Trump group Patriot Prayer.

Warning Graphic: Here’s the only angle of the shooting in Portland that I have found so far. pic.twitter.com/CXPGplYzNb — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

Within minutes of the shooting, 4chan users got to work, and within hours… they had a name.

The face of the Portland murderer has already been found. He has a large BLM tattoo on his neck. pic.twitter.com/UiEw3zS525 — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) August 30, 2020

The message board quickly claimed that the shooter is Michael Reinoehl, 48, of Portland.

The murder suspect has been identified as snowboard instructor Michael Reinoehl, from Oregon. — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) August 30, 2020

His name is Michael Reinoehl pic.twitter.com/TMTTHguPSI — Brittany (@Brittany3l) August 30, 2020

The Nationalist Review wrote in their in-depth report, “the 48-year-old ‘professional snowboarder’ was previously featured on a Bloomberg promo for the riots where he described himself as part of the rioter’s security apparatus. Reinoehl touted his military experience and described events that led up to him receiving a bullet grazing on his arm. In the video, a neck tattoo identical to the shooter’s own tattoo is seen on his neck.”

Watch the interview here:

[embedded content]

Rioters in the city cheered and celebrated the murder by one of their peers.

For several hours, rumors were circulating online that a rioter had been killed by a supporter of President Donald Trump, but there was a big celebration when they found out it was actually the other way around.

“Everybody, I just got word. The person who died was a Patriot Prayer person,” the Black Lives Matter leader tells the excited crowd. “He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash. I’m not going to shed any tears over a Nazi dying!”

Black Lives Matter celebrated the news that a pro-police, Patriot Prayer member was killed: pic.twitter.com/PZEi6CiWFl — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

Following the fatal shooting, rioters also surrounded and assaulted Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson. When Gibson retreated into a gas station, rioters broke the windows and threatened the owner.

Video of the antifa mob smashing up a petrol station in downtown Portland and trying to break inside. They said conservative activist Joey Gibson was inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ObrVAJqBG3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Users on the message board were also first to identify Marquise Love, the man who attempted to kill a driver in the city earlier this month. They subsequently identified another person involved in the attack.

