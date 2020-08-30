https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-black-lives-matter-march-oakland-chanting-death-america/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters in Oakland marched through the streets chanting “death to America” overnight on Saturday.

This chant is becoming more and more common at these deadly riots.

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

A rioter in Kenosha was also caught on camera screaming the phrase last week while burning an American flag.

“Death to America” is, of course, a popular chant among Islamic terrorists.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...