https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-black-lives-matter-march-oakland-chanting-death-america/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters in Oakland marched through the streets chanting “death to America” overnight on Saturday.

This chant is becoming more and more common at these deadly riots.

ANTIFA march down the streets of Oakland, CA chanting “Death to America” to the sound of smashing glass. #BidensAmerica pic.twitter.com/GbKBRoFtEV — Chomp (@ChompSkis) August 30, 2020

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

“Death to America. Death to America” Violent rioters chant on the streets of Oakland, CA These are terrorists who openly admit they want to destroy this country So why does the corporate media and Democratic Party insist they are peaceful protesters?

pic.twitter.com/kw7UY7WPWA — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 30, 2020

100+ people took part in tonight’s protest. Rocks, bottles, lasers & shields were used to assault officers. 1 officer injured. OPD deployed minimal gas & smoke, half a dozen arrests made. Officers confiscated shields. OPD continues our efforts to protect our vulnerable community. pic.twitter.com/OqmSI3mlLs — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 30, 2020

A rioter in Kenosha was also caught on camera screaming the phrase last week while burning an American flag.

An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, “Death to America!” and kicks the fence. pic.twitter.com/vI8U6EOGBv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

“Death to America” is, of course, a popular chant among Islamic terrorists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

