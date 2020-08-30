https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/appeals-court-deals-setback-house-democrats-effort-enforce-mcgahn?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal appeals court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by the House Judiciary Committee seeking the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn, ruling the committee lacked the legal standing to enforce their subpoena in court.

The three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1, marking the most recent setback for Democrats in their legal effort to enforce the subpoenas issued in April 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

