https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/08/30/attorneys-representing-kyle-rittenhouse-he-acted-switftly-justifiably/
About The Author
Related Posts
How Bad is Bill De Blasio? A NYC DEMOCRAT Just Called Him ‘Worst Mayor in the History of This Great Country’
August 9, 2020
Miserably-Failed Democrat Presidential Candidate Calls for ‘Presidential Crimes Commission.’ Should We Tell Him?
August 15, 2020
Gun Test: Arex Rex Delta
December 25, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy