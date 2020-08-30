https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/auburn-football-dealing-with-new-covid-19-infections-16-players-wont-be-at-practice-this-week/

In a Sunday night news conference, Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn said the team is battling COVID-19 issues after 9 players tested positive last week:

Players have to sit out at least 17 days after a positive test:

And the team is without 16 total players for practice this week:

He didn’t get specific, but said the cases are among two position groups:

He also said “there’s not one event” as the cause of the outbreak:

The team only practiced once last week:

And they haven’t practiced at all since Tuesday:

Goals for the week? “To practice”:

