https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/auburn-football-dealing-with-new-covid-19-infections-16-players-wont-be-at-practice-this-week/

In a Sunday night news conference, Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn said the team is battling COVID-19 issues after 9 players tested positive last week:

Malzahn: Nine positive tests last week — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) August 31, 2020

Players have to sit out at least 17 days after a positive test:

Auburn’s protocol requires at least 17 days before a player can return from a positive COVID-19 test. Ten-day quarantine, plus another seven days before being fully cleared. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 31, 2020

And the team is without 16 total players for practice this week:

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says they will be without 16 players at practice this week due to COVID19 testing — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) August 31, 2020

He didn’t get specific, but said the cases are among two position groups:

Gus Malzahn said he doesn’t want to get into specifics, but he said Auburn had two position groups that hit hard enough by COVID-19 test results that he did not feel comfortable practicing. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) August 31, 2020

He also said “there’s not one event” as the cause of the outbreak:

Gus Malzahn said “there’s not one event” that caused the outbreak of COVID-19 cases last week. “It’s combination” of students being back on campus and players who were off campus around a roommate’s girlfriend, etc. “Before students came back, we were in a super spot.” — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) August 31, 2020

The team only practiced once last week:

Auburn practiced just one time last week, so Gus Malzahn said his goal for this week is to practice. — David Paschall (@DavidSPaschall) August 31, 2020

And they haven’t practiced at all since Tuesday:

some context here, in case you didn’t see it Auburn hasn’t practiced since last Tuesday due to nine positive COVID-19 tests — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) August 31, 2020

Goals for the week? “To practice”:

Goals for practice this week? Auburn HC Gus Malzahn: “To practice.” — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) August 31, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

