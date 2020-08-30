https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-sight-maga-caravan-600-vehicles-strong-heads-into-portland-to-confront-antifa/

This is taking place in a Portland suburb (Clackamas). The event is peaceful. They’re all going to drive into Portland. Antifa have used nails and other sharp objects to pop tires at their riots. pic.twitter.com/kBuh0Fd1rI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

I’m out in the Portland suburbs, where hundreds of Trump supporters are gathering for an event. They say they will be driving into Portland later tonight. pic.twitter.com/NUHy5e4TnP — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

There are some 600 cars participating in the conservative pro-Trump car caravan just outside Portland right now. They’re planning to drive through Clackamas to Portland. Antifa are discussing ways to oppose & stop them. They were unsuccessful in getting the rally cancelled.

More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday in Clackamas County at the area’s largest rally for President Donald Trump amid the 2020 election season. Demonstrators then formed a caravan of hundreds of cars that poured into downtown Portland.

The parade led to tense moments between Trump supporters and counter-protesters who gathered on sidewalks and in the streets in opposition. After most of the Trump supporters had left the area, Portland police said a man was shot and killed downtown around 8:45 p.m. Police have not said whether the killing was related to the demonstrations.

MAGA is heading into Portland pic.twitter.com/GlLcKcbZMJ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2020

KNOCKOUT PUNCH IN BOTTOM CLIP…

Some fighting in the street pic.twitter.com/ILgPPlQfLF — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

KNOCKOUT PUNCH…

Antifa rioter with a nail bat or something similar is using the weapon to damage a Trump driver’s property as he is stopped in downtown Portland. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Rx6N39IXgV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Look these last three huddled together at the end taking a knee…from their asses getting face maced 😂😂pic.twitter.com/EJ5jCMr0sI — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) August 30, 2020

Another knockout…

UFC your ass outta here. 🍿🍿pic.twitter.com/RyQQT6NJ0e — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 30, 2020

Clashes. Trump people unload paintballs and pepper spray. They shot me too. pic.twitter.com/PwU5pZMLnV — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Damn. This isn’t going to end well. pic.twitter.com/tiKEyX82ge — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) August 30, 2020

Trump car parade moving into downtown #Portland pic.twitter.com/LJOIPbNU0W — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 30, 2020

One counter-protester & pro-Trump rally attendee engaged in a fist fight on the roadway at the ramp to the Morrison Bridge. #PortlandProtests #PDXProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KNnDgxiskF — Portland Independent Documentarians (@PDocumentarians) August 30, 2020

Getting chaotic on the streets of #Portland pic.twitter.com/5FEzjpDlLe — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 30, 2020

