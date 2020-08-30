https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-sight-maga-caravan-600-vehicles-strong-heads-into-portland-to-confront-antifa/

There are some 600 cars participating in the conservative pro-Trump car caravan just outside Portland right now. They’re planning to drive through Clackamas to Portland. Antifa are discussing ways to oppose & stop them. They were unsuccessful in getting the rally cancelled.

This is taking place in a Portland suburb (Clackamas). The event is peaceful. They’re all going to drive into Portland. Antifa have used nails and other sharp objects to pop tires at their riots.

More than 1,000 people gathered Saturday in Clackamas County at the area’s largest rally for President Donald Trump amid the 2020 election season. Demonstrators then formed a caravan of hundreds of cars that poured into downtown Portland.

The parade led to tense moments between Trump supporters and counter-protesters who gathered on sidewalks and in the streets in opposition. After most of the Trump supporters had left the area, Portland police said a man was shot and killed downtown around 8:45 p.m. Police have not said whether the killing was related to the demonstrations.

Continue reading at Oregon Live…

KNOCKOUT PUNCH IN BOTTOM CLIP…

KNOCKOUT PUNCH…

Another knockout…

Continue reading at Oregon Live…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...