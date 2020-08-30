https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-campaign-announces-candidates-first-person-event-after-convention?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set Monday to keep his recent committment to campaign in person, visiting battleground state Pennsylvania after having so far run a campaign from his Delaware home as a result of the coronavirus.

The address will be in the Pittsburgh area and mark the 77-year-old Biden’s first major campaign address following the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago.

The Biden campaign suggested Sunday that the candidate’s speech will ask voters whether they feel safe living in the United States amid social justice protests for the nearly the past five months, which continue to be marked by deadly and destructive violence.

Biden in recent days has condemned such violence, amid criticism that he and his campaign have been slow to address the issue.

“On Monday, August 31, Joe Biden will travel to southwestern Pennsylvania to lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?” the campaign said in a press release obtained by The Hill newspaper.

“Donald Trump continues to fan the flames of division and encourage chaos in our cities, rather than trying to calm tensions and heal this country. On Monday, Joe Biden will offer a different vision for a better future in Joe Biden’s America,” the release also states.

The release also suggests Biden will address the coronavirus pandemic, including the challenges of Americans having their children return to school online instead of in the classroom.

Trump on Sunday suggested Biden is hastily returning to the campaign trail amid lower poll numbers.

“Joe Biden is coming out of the basement earlier than his hoped for ten days because his people told him he has no choice, his poll numbers are PLUNGING! Going to Pittsburgh, where I have helped industry to a record last year, & then back to his basement for an extended period…,” Trump tweeted.

