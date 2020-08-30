https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-fails-to-condemn-antifa-black-lives-matter-by-name-for-repeated-violence-seems-to-suggest-trump-supporters-responsible-for-death-of-right-wing-protester

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden failed on Sunday to condemn two far-left groups—Antifa and Black Lives Matter—for repeated violence that has happened over the summer. Biden’s failure to condemn the two far-left groups by name came as he released a statement on the shooting that happened in Portland last night that resulted in a right-wing protester being murdered.

Biden avoided making the remarks on camera about the attack, and instead had a statement released. The statement began:

The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by any one, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.

Biden later seemed to suggest that Trump and Trump’s supporters were responsible for the death of the right-wing protester in Portland last night, writing:

As a country, we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash. It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight. What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters? He is recklessly encouraging violence. He may believe tweeting about law and order makes him strong – but his failure to call on his supporters to stop seeking conflict shows just how weak he is. He may think that war in our streets is good for his reelection chances, but that is not presidential leadership – or even basic human compassion.

Biden did not list a single example of Trump “fanning the flames of hate and division,” and there is no evidence that “his supporters” were responsible for the death of the right-wing protester in Portland.

Biden failed to condemn far-left Antifa and Black Lives Matter by name for the repeated violence over the summer in cities across American, specifically Portland.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board wrote on Sunday:

Every night for more than 90 days, Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters have demonstrated in Portland. Many are peaceful, but a hard core have repeatedly attacked police and burned buildings. … Democrats spent their convention never mentioning the urban violence, but after the Kenosha riots and the GOP convention, this has become a political liability. So they’re pivoting to blame Mr. Trump and claim that “his America” is causing it. As if Trump supporters belong to Antifa and dominate U.S. cities.

Black Lives Matter protests have often turned violent, with widespread looting taking place. Biden’s decision to not condemn these far-left organizations by name and instead trying to condemn all violence is similar to what Trump did after the violence in Charlottesville in 2017 where the president condemned the “hatred, bigotry and violence” on “many sides.”

The media tore Trump to pieces for those words and claimed that he called neo-Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people,” which is a lie. Trump specifically said, “And you had people, and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

This all comes as Biden has said that the whole reason he decided to run for office was because of what happened in Charlottesville. Last week, however, one of the most notorious white supremacists that attended the Charlottesville event endorsed Biden for president.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence — on many sides. On many sides.” – Trump on Charlottesville

“I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right.” — Biden on Portland — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 30, 2020

RELATED:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

