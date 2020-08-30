https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-campaign-appearance-pennsylvania/2020/08/30/id/984570

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will ask voters if they feel safe under a Trump administration during a campaign appearance in the Pittsburgh area on Monday, according to a press release Sunday from his campaign, The Hill reported.

“COVID runs unchecked throughout the country, killing thousands of Americans a week and turning our economy upside down,” the release states.

“Parents around the country are struggling to send their kids to school safely. And Donald Trump continues to fan the flames of division and encourage chaos in our cities, rather than trying to calm tensions and heal this country. On Monday, Joe Biden will offer a different vision for a better future in Joe Biden’s America.”

This will be Biden’s first major address since he appeared virtually at the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago.

Since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, Biden has largely appeared in virtual events, with a few exceptions.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly criticized Biden for not appearing in person.

This includes a tweet from Trump on Saturday mocking Biden’s announcement that he was preparing to start in-person campaigning again soon.

Now that Biden’s Polls are dropping fast, he has agreed to get out of his basement and start campaigning in ten days,” Trump wrote. “Sadly, that is a very slow reaction time for a President. Our beloved USA needs a much faster, smarter, and tougher response than that. Get out there today, Joe!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

