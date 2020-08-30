https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-leave-basement-week-mystery-campaign-stop-blame-riots-president-trump/

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden will reportedly make a campaign appearance Monday at an as yet secret location to make remarks blaming President Trump for the riots roiling the nation, the New York Times reported Saturday night. Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield confirmed on Fox News Sunday that Biden would travel this week but did not provide specifics. Bedingfield also accused Trump of inciting violence.

Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday to tour the riot scenes and meet with local law enforcement. Trump also meet with the family of Jacob, Blake, the Black man whose shooting by police while resisting arrest last Sunday set off deadly riots in Kenosha.

Excerpt from The Times:

“Mr. Biden, who has been a firm supporter of peaceful protests, is expected to travel on Monday to condemn violence, and to note that chaos has unfolded on Mr. Trump’s watch, according to someone familiar with his plans. He is also expected to charge more broadly that the president is seeking to change the subject from the coronavirus and economic challenges the country faces. Details of his Monday plans weren’t immediately clear.”

In an interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, Bedingfield commented on Biden’s travel plans while accusing Trump of inciting violence.

WALLACE: Now that we know that President Trump is going to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, there are reports that Vice President Biden will be making a campaign trip tomorrow. Can you tell us where he’s going and what the message will be? BEDINGFIELD…So, yes, what I can say is, you will absolutely hear Joe Biden out this week addressing this moment in the country. We will have details to share on the location shortly. But what I can tell you is that he’s going to do what he’s been doing across the course of this summer, which is calling together people, uniting the country, leading, encouraging people to take on this moment with a sense of purpose. WALLACE: OK. BEDINGFIELD: He’s been doing that. He’s been leading. It’s exactly the opposite of what we’ve seen seeing from Trump, who’s been trying to incite violence this entire summer. WALLACE: Well, just wait a second. Well, I’ll get to violence in a second. No, I — I’m thinking in real time. The president is inciting violence? BEDINGFIELD: You saw Donald Trump go to New Hampshire on Friday and say, you know, protestors my ass. He’s had every opportunity to speak as a leader to this nation that is hurting, to speak to people who are struggling, who are trying to rightly seek justice in this moment, but also who are looking around and who are afraid, who see chaos, who see an incredibly unsettled time. And — WALLACE: OK, but answer my question, you said incite violence. BEDINGFIELD: Absolutely. He has. He has encouraged his supporters to go out, to be aggressive. You heard — you were just discussing with Lara Trump, Kellyanne Conway said it unapologetically, it is better for this president if there is more anarchy, more violence, more chaos. He has, at every opportunity, tried to fan the flames here and we are — and that is the reason we are living in Donald Trump’s America. You know, he is trying to make this argument — WALLACE: OK. BEDINGFIELD: About Joe Biden’s America, pointing to things that are happening in Donald Trump’s America.

UPDATE: Citing two sources familiar with Biden’s travel discussions, Politico reports Biden is not traveling to Kenosha Monday:

…The thinking, according to these people, is that Trump’s trip to Kenosha could backfire on him, given Biden’s continued messaging that the unrest in the city is an outgrowth of the president’s rhetoric that inflames racial tensions.

