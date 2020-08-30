https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/biden-will-not-visit-kenosha-monday-thinks-trumps-visit-will-backfire/

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, Biden will make a campaign appearance Monday at an as yet secret location to make remarks blaming President Trump for the riots roiling the nation.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield confirmed on Fox News Sunday that Biden would travel this week but did not provide specifics. Bedingfield also accused Trump of inciting violence.

Politico reported on Sunday that Biden has decided not to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin despite pressure building on Biden following Trump’s announcement to visit Kenosha on Tuesday.

Two sources with knowledge of the former vice president’s travel discussions say that while Biden is expected to travel, he will steer clear of the pivotal Midwestern battleground state on Monday. He is expected to address the rising tensions stemming from the unrest in Portland and Kenosha. TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses The thinking, according to these people, is that Trump’s trip to Kenosha could backfire on the president. The Biden campaign is ramping up its messaging that the unrest in the city and elsewhere is an outgrowth of the president’s rhetoric that inflames racial tensions.

President Trump will travel to Kenosha on Tuesday after violent BLM-Biden voters rioted and destroyed businesses.

Violence erupted in Kenosha following an officer-involved shooting last Sunday.

The Kenosha riots escalated Tuesday night because Democrat Governor Tony Evers took too long in deploying the National Guard.

Two men Tuesday night were killed and one was wounded after 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself from the BLM-Biden mob trying to kill him.

Kenosha visit canceled. In-person campaigning deferred until after Labor Day. Cohorts in Party, media arguing against debates. Anybody else wondering if this year’s “October surprise” might be an announcement that former VP Biden must withdraw from the race for health reasons? — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 30, 2020

