The contrast between the two conventions could not have been greater. Democrats painted a picture of a country you’d want to flee – a racist hellhole built on oppression, run by Adolf Hitler Jr. just waiting for his chance to seize absolute power. Republicans praised the United States, highlighting uniquely American stories and the only country on the planet in which they could have happened. But behind it all lurks a contrast; truths Democrats hope people never find out about.

The Republican convention was so successful it chased Joe Biden out of his basement, now announcing he will do some public campaign events and maybe even take some questions from reporters. But the success of a pro-American message isn’t the only, nor the biggest, problem facing Democrats. It’s that their protectors in the media are no longer effective in hiding what Democrats in the street are really doing.

For three months, the continual riots, looting, fires, beatings of random people, and the non-stop attempted murder of police officers has gone largely unreported. “Mostly peaceful” became a bigger media catchphrase than “Where’s the beef?” or “That’s what she said” ever were in pop culture.

Now, with the deaths of two Black Lives Matter activists in Kenosha, the public can no longer be fooled. They saw the videos, they saw who the aggressors were. The narrative of an evil white supremacist simply shooting people he didn’t like gave way to the reality of a kid being chased by a mob, then surrendering himself immediately to police. It also didn’t help Democrats’ claim that he was some sort of racist when his “victims” were all white.

Were it not for social media and the unfiltered videos, you can only imagine how the story would’ve been spun and there’s no way any Democrat, let alone Joe Biden, would have said much.

So how do riots leading to two deaths hurt Democrats, all the lies they’ve told leading up to them, and the lies scrambling to keep the truth hidden?

There was never anything peaceful about the liberal mob. For three months, they’d been destroying lives and livelihoods, none of which bothered Democrats. The slogan is “black lives matter,” not “black livelihoods matter.” The more businesses destroyed – largely black-owned businesses – the more people will become dependent on government.

They tried to blame President Trump for the violence, but their complete refusal to even acknowledge the violence, let alone denounce it, gave Republicans the field. You can’t deny the sunrise; you can hate it all you like, but you can’t deny it. Democrats tried to deny it.

Weird how the murder of two black men in Seattle’s Black Lives Matter “autonomous zone” didn’t bother Democrats, didn’t spur them to concern. But a couple of white rioters get killed during an attack and suddenly they all become interested in extinguishing the flames they’d been fanning.

Worse, for them at least, is how brazen many Democrats are about the idea of violence and looting.

Author Vicky Osterweil, a Democrat not only justifying, but one of many, many actively encouraging looting, describes opposition to looting as “anti-blackness.” She says, “One thing about looting is it freaks people out. But in terms of potential crimes that people can commit against the state, it’s basically nonviolent. You’re mass shoplifting. Most stores are insured; it’s just hurting insurance companies on some level. It’s just money. It’s just property. It’s not actually hurting any people.”

She wasn’t overheard expressing her ignorance of the concept of insurance and justifying violence at some coffee shop poetry slam. She said it, unchallenged, in an interview with NPR. This is mainstream Democratic Party thinking. They aren’t even pretending anymore.

Four days of unfettered throne-sniffing media convention coverage, the ability to say anything they wanted, and not a single Democrat denounced the rioting mob. Not one note of concern for the innocent people beaten or the lives ruined. Now we’re expected to believe they care, that they give a damn? Hell no. After all, they’re the party of “silence equals consent,” right?

The Republican convention was a celebration of the hope, a vision of who we are and an aspiration for what we can be.

Democrats demand you “celebrate diversity,” but their convention was a non-stop parade of conformity and demonization of everyone refusing to bend to their will; they’re an abusive boyfriend always calling their girlfriend fat and stupid. Republicans simply celebrated America, which happens to be wildly diverse. We’ll find out if America wants to be in an abusive relationship with someone who constantly criticizes them or someone who actually loves the country.

