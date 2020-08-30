https://www.dailywire.com/news/blm-activist-im-ready-to-put-these-police-in-the-fing-ground-burn-the-white-house-down

A far-left alleged Black Lives Matter leader advocated for killing law enforcement officials during a Black Lives Matter event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, saying that he was ready to put them in the ground and that he wanted to go after elected officials in the federal government.

“I’m at a point where I’m ready to put these police in the f***ing grave,” the man said, according to video that was posted online from the event. “I’m at the point where, I want to burn the White House down. I want to take it to the senators. I want to take it to the Congress.”

“I want to take the fight to them and at the end of the day, if they won’t hear us, we burn them the f**k down,” he continued. “I’m one that talk real s**t. I talk it in New York and I talk it in D.C. The same way I f**k police up in New York, I f**k cops up in here in D.C. The same way I bust police in the head in New York, I bust police in the head in D.C.”

“Now, it’s a lot of people and I’m going to be honest, it’s a lot of people that’s on this front line and one of the things that I always say, ‘don’t get on this f***ing front line if you ain’t gonna f***ing fight,’” he concluded. “Don’t get on this front line if you ain’t gonna take no hit. Don’t get on this front line when the police f***ing push up, you push back. If you gonna be on this front line, and them racist a*s, nasty a*s, punk a*s, f***ing police is pushing up, you push the f**k up.”

WATCH:

A BLM leader is encouraging this crowd of protesters to fight the DC cops on the frontlines. Saying he’s “ready to put them in their graves” – this may lead to another violent night in DC… pic.twitter.com/0LXTR69c2P — Brendon Leslie (@_BrendonLeslie) August 30, 2020

