An as-yet identified Black Lives Matter activist and leader has called for the death of police officers as well as for action to burn down the White House.

The incident took place in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night at a Black Lives Matter event as tensions continue to grow across America over police brutality.

What are the details?

Reporter Brendon Leslie shared a now-viral video of the incident on Twitter, captioning it, “A BLM leader is encouraging this crowd of protesters to fight the DC cops on the frontlines. Saying he’s ‘ready to put them in their graves’ — this may lead to another violent night in DC.”

In the video, the demonstrator shouted, “I’m at a point where I’m ready to put these police in the f***ing grave! I’m at the point, where, I want to burn the White House down! I want to take it to the senators! I want to take it to the Congress!”

The activist continued, “I want to take the fight to them and at the end of the day, if they won’t hear us, we burn them the f*** down! I’m one that talk real s***! I talk it in New York and I talk it in D.C. The same way I f*** police up in New York, I f*** cops up in here in D.C. The same way I bust police in the head in New York, I bust police in the head in D.C.!”

The activist concluded that the movement isn’t for the weak or non-committal.

“Now, it’s a lot of people and I’m going to be honest, it’s a lot of people that’s on this front line and one of the things that I always say, ‘Don’t get on this f***ing front line if you ain’t gonna f***ing fight,'” he insisted. “Don’t get on this front line if you ain’t gonna take no hit. Don’t get on this front line when the police f***ing push up, you push back. If you gonna be on this front line, and them racist a**, nasty a**, punk a**, f***ing police is pushing up, you push the f*** up!”

Anything else?

The concerning call for violence apparently caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who tweeted about it on Sunday morning.

He wrote, “Disgraceful Anarchists. We are watching them closely, but stupidly protected by the Radical Left Dems!”

