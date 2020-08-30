https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/breaking-swat-on-the-scene-after-reports-of-a-shot-fired-at-a-pro-trump-caravan-in-woodland-hills-ca/

Breaking news out of Woodland Hills, CA where we’re seeing reports of an LAPD SWAT team responding to an alleged shooting at a pro-Trump caravan making its way through the city:

Breaking: SWAT Called out in Woodland Hills after someone from an apartment on #VenturaBoulevard shoots at pro-Trump caravan of cars. Tire on vehicle was shot out. No injuries. Suspect barricaded in apartment, per LAPD. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5ait7kCqJ — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

Three suspects are reportedly barricaded inside a building as of the writing of this post:

LAPD says three suspects are barricaded in a location on Ventura Blvd. and SWAT is responding to the scenehttps://t.co/iXLMFwftiT — KTLA (@KTLA) August 30, 2020

From LA Daily News reporter Josh Cain:

I just got off the phone with LAPD — spokesman says three men in a building at 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard were throwing bottles at the pro Trump caravan. One then may have pulled out a gun and fired a shot toward the caravan. No one injured. SWAT on the way. https://t.co/0Yqwd8lSnu — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) August 30, 2020

Scenes from earlier in the day:

Pro-Trump caravan on Ventura Blvd. of 100s of vehicles loudly passes by #BLM protesters with #TheValleyofChange outside Sherman Oaks Galleria. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/HfkE6CRItG — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

