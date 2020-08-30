https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/breaking-swat-on-the-scene-after-reports-of-a-shot-fired-at-a-pro-trump-caravan-in-woodland-hills-ca/

Breaking news out of Woodland Hills, CA where we’re seeing reports of an LAPD SWAT team responding to an alleged shooting at a pro-Trump caravan making its way through the city:

Three suspects are reportedly barricaded inside a building as of the writing of this post:

From LA Daily News reporter Josh Cain:

Scenes from earlier in the day:

We’ll keep you posted.

