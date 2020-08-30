https://noqreport.com/2020/08/30/breaking-swat-responds-as-pro-trump-caravan-on-ventura-blvd-in-woodland-hills-hit-by-gunfire/

S.W.A.T. units have surrounded an apartment in Woodland Hills, California, on Ventura Boulevard following reports of gunfire directed at a pro-Trump vehicle caravan. Officers responding to reports of a person with a gun in Woodland Hills Sunday have evacuated some buildings in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Reports indicate at least three suspects are currently barricaded in the apartment. At least one tire on a vehicle that was part of the pro-Trump vehicle caravan was shot out by one of the gunmen.

Can’t believe Trump made someone take a potshot at a caravan of pro-Trump cars https://t.co/IZ3JbYM0oh — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 30, 2020

LAPD says three suspects are barricaded in a location on Ventura Blvd. and SWAT is responding to the scenehttps://t.co/iXLMFwftiT — KTLA (@KTLA) August 30, 2020

WOW: SWAT team called after a radical Democrat extremist fired shots at the pro-Trump caravan of cars from an apartment on Ventura Blvd in California. The violence and terrorism coming from the Democratic Party must STOP!pic.twitter.com/UO3qfxGiCZ — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) August 30, 2020

More videos from trump rally today in Los Angeles. Thousands of cars, including many Israeli American, represented so much support all the way on ventura Blvd! If the pro ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ rally had that much success here in LA, the Republicans will win big around country! pic.twitter.com/vOfiZFhYiY — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) August 30, 2020

Trump supporters targeted again by gun fire. This time in Los Angeles https://t.co/qGWQwM4is2 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 30, 2020

According to NBC Los Angeles:

Officers were investigating a shots fired call that came in around 11:30 a.m. in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A large caravan of cars in a pro-Trump rally was lined up on Ventura Boulevard when a woman who was not participating in the rally, driving past the rally, heard what sounded like gunshots and immediately noticed her tire was flat, the LAPD said.

Last night, a pro-Trump vehicle rally in Portland ended when a Trump supporter was shot and killed on the streets. Mayor Ted Wheeler has since blamed President Trump and his supporters for the incident.

The left loves to pretend like President Trump and supporters instigate violence, yet without fail it is the left turning violent against Trump supporters the vast majority of the time.

