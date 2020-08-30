https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-victim-deadly-portland-shooting-wore-patriot-prayer-hat-blue-lives-matter-patch-reports/

The man shot dead on a street in downtown Portland, Oregon Saturday night during a night of clashes between members of a pro-Trump caravan and Antifa-Black Lives matter rioters was reported to have been wearing a Patriot Prayer hat and shirt and a Blue Lives Matter flag patch, indicating he was part of the pro-Trump demonstrators.

Mike Baker with the New York Times reported, “NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland. The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.”

Baker’s report included an overhead photo of the victim as medics attended to him that showed him wearing shorts. A photo of unknown origin shows a Blue Lives Matter flag patch on the alleged victim’s pouch strapped to his shorts.

Video of the shooting. Scroll to 18 minute mark:

Portland, Or. Night 95 I think? #dontshootpdx #PortlandProtest #BlackTransLivesMatter #BLM #BlackLivesMatter

Posted by Justin Dunlap on Saturday, August 29, 2020

UPDATE: The Willamette Weekly confirms the NY Times report, “A photo viewed by WW shows the victim was wearing a hat and T-shirt bearing the emblem of Patriot Prayer, a Vancouver, Wash.-based conservative protest group that has regularly sparred with antifascists in Portland streets for the past three years.”

UPDATE: Enhanced versions of the Justin Dunlap Facebook video show the shooter was seen a few minutes before:

