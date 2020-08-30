https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-victim-deadly-portland-shooting-wore-patriot-prayer-hat-blue-lives-matter-patch-reports/

The man shot dead on a street in downtown Portland, Oregon Saturday night during a night of clashes between members of a pro-Trump caravan and Antifa-Black Lives matter rioters was reported to have been wearing a Patriot Prayer hat and shirt and a Blue Lives Matter flag patch, indicating he was part of the pro-Trump demonstrators.

Mike Baker with the New York Times reported, “NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland. The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.”

NEW: 1 man has been shot and killed in Portland. The man was wearing a hat with insignia for Patriot Prayer, a far-right group.https://t.co/vxK3J0NH2t — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Baker’s report included an overhead photo of the victim as medics attended to him that showed him wearing shorts. A photo of unknown origin shows a Blue Lives Matter flag patch on the alleged victim’s pouch strapped to his shorts.

Alleged Photo of victim… Note the Blue lives matter patch on his pouch… Unless Portland protesters support the police it looks a protester shot a right wing guy… pic.twitter.com/oI1uCbUIod — OmniscientJuggernaut (@OmniJuggernaut) August 30, 2020

Video of the shooting. Scroll to 18 minute mark:

Portland, Or. Night 95 I think? #dontshootpdx #PortlandProtest #BlackTransLivesMatter #BLM #BlackLivesMatter Posted by Justin Dunlap on Saturday, August 29, 2020

UPDATE: The Willamette Weekly confirms the NY Times report, “A photo viewed by WW shows the victim was wearing a hat and T-shirt bearing the emblem of Patriot Prayer, a Vancouver, Wash.-based conservative protest group that has regularly sparred with antifascists in Portland streets for the past three years.”

Photos taken by @SmileItsNathan confirm that the victim was wearing a hat and T-shirt bearing the emblem of Patriot Prayer, a Vancouver, Wash. conservative protest group that has sparred with antifascists in Portland streets for the past three years. https://t.co/J2uzrvCYtX — Aaron Mesh (@AaronMesh) August 30, 2020

UPDATE: Enhanced versions of the Justin Dunlap Facebook video show the shooter was seen a few minutes before:

might want to slow this one down too pic.twitter.com/PqE6pvuzOd — J (@JME_333) August 30, 2020

