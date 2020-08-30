https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/burn-the-white-house-down/
Black Lives Matter Valedictorian speaking in DC last night
More footage from DC last night…
DC not playin tonight pic.twitter.com/Prtoc1KjLK
— special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 30, 2020
And here’s another bit of mayhem from Friday night…
More violent behavior from BLM protesters in DC overnight. pic.twitter.com/OeNtf6Y0k5
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2020