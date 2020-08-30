https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/caught-video-far-left-protesters-hurl-objects-overpass-onto-passing-vehicles-trump-flags/

On Saturday there was a MASSIVE Trump vehicle parade through Portland, Oregon.

For the record — There has never been a boat or car parade for Joe Biden that we know of.

For the past three months Portland has come under nightly attacks by far left antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters.

During the Trump vehicle parade several leftists positioned themselves on at least one overpass and launched projectiles at the passing pro-Trump vehicles.

They were so proud of their lawlessness that they filmed it.

Of course, this is potentially very dangerous.

The left doesn’t care.

They even threw bottles at the car.

If the vehicles had American flags — they got pelted!

And DON’T expect the liberal fake news media to carry this footage.

More…

