https://thehill.com/policy/technology/514329-chadwick-boseman-tweet-bumps-obamas-as-most-liked-post-ever

A tweet from Chadwick Boseman’s account confirming the actor’s death on Friday is now Twitter’s most-liked post of all time, surpassing a 2017 tweet from former President Obama.

“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever,” Twitter posted Sunday, referring to Boseman’s role as Marvel’s Black Panther.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The Boseman tweet was liked more than 6.9 million times as of Sunday morning.

It confirmed that Boseman died after battling colon cancer since 2016. He died in his home with his family by his side, according to the statement.

Obama’s 2017 tweet, which has more than 1.9 million likes, was posted in wake of the deadly white supremacist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” he had tweeted, quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Obama on Saturday honored Boseman in a tweet, resurfacing a picture the actor shared in 2016 after visiting the White House after he played MLB’s first Black player, Jackie Robinson.

“You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years” Obama wrote.

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

