NBA players are not getting the public support that perhaps the collective believed it would in the face of the latest protest.

Certainly the details about the Jacob Blake are not going to curry favor but when there are civil rights attorneys saying that your actions are not valid, that is bad news.

Leo Terrell, who told Fox News that he represented clients in police misconduct cases for decades, said he has never seen a case without the details being public knowledge then being leveraged to begin rioting, looting, assaulting civilians, or burning the municipalities before all the details were released.

“I find it disingenuous for them to make a determination about this situation before all facts are in,” Terrell said. “This is not George Floyd. They use [these cases] as a pretext.”

“Every black man doesn’t feel like they’re being chased by the police.”

In the days after the initial story — and narrative — was laid out for everyone, Los Angeles Laker LeBron James spoke out, prompting Jason Whitlock to call James a bigot; the Milwaukee Bucks protested by not playing its playoff game, and it spurred talk of shutting down the entire league playoffs, a move led by LeBron.

Terrell concluded his segment with a poignant statement:

“Black people do not have a racial animus towards police officers. Why? Because there are black police officers [too]… This is not 1950.”

You can watch the full segment here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

